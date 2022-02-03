Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $410.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.68.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $632,708,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.