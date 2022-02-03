Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average is $234.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.