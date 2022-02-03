Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the information services provider will earn $22.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $23.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $110.25 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,824.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,813.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

