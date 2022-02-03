Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $235,000 in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at $17,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 855,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $7,842,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

