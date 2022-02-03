Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 5,207 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,203,000.

IVW stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

