iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

