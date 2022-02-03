iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

