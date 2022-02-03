Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

