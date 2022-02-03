Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,333 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

