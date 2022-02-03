Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

Shares of LH opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $223.36 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

