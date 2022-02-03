Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

