Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 164,421 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Progyny were worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,750. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

