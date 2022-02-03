Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.69 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,391 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

