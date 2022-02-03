Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $149,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $154,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.