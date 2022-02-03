iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $137.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

