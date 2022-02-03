Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

