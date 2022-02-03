Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 12,585 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $75.28 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

