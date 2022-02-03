Greenleaf Trust Sells 35 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $628.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.60 and its 200-day moving average is $624.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

