Greenleaf Trust Has $266,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.