Greenleaf Trust Has $266,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.