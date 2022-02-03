Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.98 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,015.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,330.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,334.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

