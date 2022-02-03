Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

