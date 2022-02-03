Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 32,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 482,506 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $40.92.

The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,064,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

