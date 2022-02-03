Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.14. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,859,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

