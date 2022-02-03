Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 20,537 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $104.17 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

