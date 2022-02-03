Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

