BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $471.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.44 and its 200 day moving average is $501.18. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

