BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,823 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

