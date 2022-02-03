Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,964,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

