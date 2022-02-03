Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $292,991.60 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52.

W opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.86 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $240.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

