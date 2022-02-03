Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

