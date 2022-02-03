Analysts Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) PT at $27.75

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

