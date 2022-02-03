Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

