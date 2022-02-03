FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.61. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.87. Biogen has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.