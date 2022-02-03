BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.