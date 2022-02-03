Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 260.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $257.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.03. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

