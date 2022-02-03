Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $392.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.