Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 6,382.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

