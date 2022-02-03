SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

