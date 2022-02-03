Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

