Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) by 2,050.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $7,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $6,404,000.

Shares of RCLF stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

