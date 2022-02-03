Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $161,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $1,952,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

