Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.25 Million Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

