Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

