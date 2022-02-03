Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26.53 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 825.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.5% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

NYSE:SQ opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

