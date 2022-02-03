Short Interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Increases By 44.0%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. CohBar has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CohBar in the second quarter worth about $108,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

