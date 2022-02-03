Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,385,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 1,643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

MNKKQ opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $507.20 million during the quarter.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

