Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,536.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBGGF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FBGGF stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Fabege has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

