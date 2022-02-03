SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $5.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

