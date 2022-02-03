FY2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SMMF opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

