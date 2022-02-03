CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,236 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 949,704 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

